Footballer’s amputation and death: SHRC seeks report

November 16, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday called for report from the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department over the incident in Chennai where a 17-year old footballer died reportedly over negligence on part of the doctors.

The SHRC took suomotu cognisance of media reports and called for a report within six weeks.

R. Priya was a first-year student of B.Sc. Physical Education, and a resident of Vyasarpadi. She came to the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar, following a ligament tear and her leg had to be amputated reportedly over doctors' negligence. She eventually died of multiple organ failure on Tuesday.

Two doctors of the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar, where she had underwent an arthroscopic ligament repair procedure, were placed under suspension for medical negligence.

