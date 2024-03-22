GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brace for people’s wrath: Stalin warns BJP after Delhi chief minister’s arrest by ED

March 22, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: ANI

Reacting to the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 21 charged that the BJP sank to despicable depths, as it was “driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat”.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin charged: “Ahead of #Elections2024, driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat, the Fascist BJP Govt sinks to despicable depths by arresting Hon’ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, following the unjust targeting of brother @HemantSorenJMM.”

Also Read | Live updates on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Contending that not a single BJP leader faced scrutiny or arrest, “laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy”, Mr. Stalin said that the “relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP Govt smacks of a desperate witch-hunt.”

Mr. Stalin said what he termed as “tyranny” would ignite “public fury, unmasking BJP’s true colours. But their futile arrests only fuel our resolve, fortifying the #INDIA alliance’s march to victory. BJP, brace for the people’s wrath!”

Related Topics

India / Bharatiya Janata Party / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.