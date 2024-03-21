March 21, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 night in an Excise policy-linked money laundering case. The arrest, the first of a sitting Chief Minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to Mr. Kejriwal from any coercive action by the agency.

The 55-year-old leader’s arrest, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party said Mr. Kejriwal “will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail.” The BJP though demanded that Mr. Kejriwal step down as Chief Minister on moral grounds.

Track latest updates: