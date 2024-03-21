GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Arvind Kejriwal arrest, Live updates | AAP seeks urgent Supreme Court hearing tonight on Kejriwal’s arrest

The Delhi Chief Minister’s arrest comes hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from any coercive action by the ED

March 21, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police officials and personnel stand guard outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, where the ED team reached for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.

Police officials and personnel stand guard outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, where the ED team reached for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 night in an Excise policy-linked money laundering case. The arrest, the first of a sitting Chief Minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to Mr. Kejriwal from any coercive action by the agency.

The 55-year-old leader’s arrest, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party said Mr. Kejriwal “will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail.” The BJP though demanded that Mr. Kejriwal step down as Chief Minister on moral grounds.

Track latest updates:

  • March 21, 2024 22:19
    Vindictive misuse of Central agencies to target Opposition: Sharad Pawar

    NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said he strongly condemns the “vindictive misuse of Central agencies to target the Opposition, especially as general elections loom. This arrest showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. ‘INDIA’ stands united against this unconstitutional action against.”

  • March 21, 2024 22:17
    Legal team going to SC Registrar’s house to seek urgent hearing: Atishi

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order denying him any relief in the matter. Later, AAP leader Atishi said they have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal and “asked for an urgent hearing...tonight itself.” 

  • March 21, 2024 22:13
    TMC condemns Kejriwal’s arrest ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said, “We vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, an elected CM, especially when EC is in charge & MCC is in place.”

  • March 21, 2024 22:07
    Lowering level of politics in such manner neither suits PM, nor his government: Congress on Kejriwal’s arrest

    AAP supporters stage a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on March 21, 2024.

    Soon after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said targeting the AAP leader during elections is wrong and unconstitutional, and lowering the level of politics in such a manner neither suits the Prime Minister nor the BJP-led Centre.

    “Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this manner during elections is completely wrong and unconstitutional. Lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the Prime Minister nor his government.

    PTI

  • March 21, 2024 21:58
    Kejriwal moves SC against HC order denying him protection from coercive action

    Hours after the high court denied him relief, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal evening rushed to the Supreme Court seeking protection from coercive action by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

    Putting at rest the speculation that the AAP national convernor may seek urgent hearing tonight in the apex court, his counsel and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi told PTI that no such move is in the offing.

    Read here

  • March 21, 2024 21:50
    BJP can stoop to any low to make Kejriwal bow down, but people are with him: AAP

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that there was a “huge conspiracy” behind Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and accused the BJP of stooping to any level to make him bow down.

    Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and other AAP leaders and workers gathered outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

    Security was beefed up around Mr. Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence in the evening with the deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units, along with Delhi Police personnel, as ED officials reached there.

    PTI

  • March 21, 2024 21:48
    Kejriwal will continue as CM of Delhi, to run government from jail: Atishi

    Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the Chief Minister and run the city government from prison if needed after his arrest by the ED in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

    She also said that the Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court against the action by the federal agency.

    “He will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail. There is no rule that stops him from running the government from jail,” Ms. Atishi told reporters.

    PTI

  • March 21, 2024 21:47
    Delhi CM Kejriwal arrested by ED

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

    The arrest, the first of a sitting Chief Minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

    The 55-year-old leader’s arrest, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    Read here

