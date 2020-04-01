22 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin traced to Tirupattur

Health authorities from Ambur in Tamil Nadu traced down 22 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin, Delhi recently.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had a list of the names of those attended the conference and it was shared with health officials at Tirupattur district.

The Islamic centre in the national capital has turned out to be the latest hotspot of COVID-19. More than 400 people with symptoms were admitted to different hospitals and over 1,100 shifted to government-run quarantine facilities in Delhi alone over March 30 and 31

Coronavirus | Nizamuddin centre COVID-19 cases spark a controversy

It was a tough task for the health officials to locate them as many of them had switched off their mobiles. They have to seek intelligence reports about the movement of those people to track them down at different places in Tirupattur district.

Tirupattur Collector, M.P. Sivanarul said that five from Tirupattur, seven from Vaniyambadi and 10 from Ambur were traced and all of them were put under hospital quarantine. The next level of process such as collecting samples, and classification of patients is going on as per the health department manual.

Read: 57 more test positive in Tamil Nadu; highest single-day rise

Still a few more are yet to be traced and those who attended conference should come forward to get medical treatment at the right time to prevent the spread among the community, he said.

Relatives, family members who had contacts with these persons were put under home quarantine. Efforts are on to trace the contacts of these persons all these days, which is a tough task, an official sounded an alarm.

Houses of those people were isolated from public access and the areas were disinfected by health department workers.