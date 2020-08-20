National

Indore gets cleanest city tag for fourth time in a row

Mysuru has been judged the cleanest city in category of cities with 3 lakh to 10 lakh population

Indore has been ranked number one in category of cities with population of over 1 lakh in Swachh Survekshan 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday. This is the fourth time in a row that the city has been judged such.

Surat has been ranked the second cleanest city, and Navi Mumbai the third.

Maharashtra has the top three cleanest cities in under 1 lakh population category, and Chhattisgarh is ranked the cleanest State in the category of States with over 100 urban local bodies.

Other highlights are as follows:

  • Jharkhand is the cleanest State in category of States with less than 100 urban local bodies
  • Jalandhar cantonment ranked the cleanest cantonment board
  • Varanasi ranked the cleanest Ganga town, a category introduced last year
  • Ahmedabad ranked cleanest mega-city (population over 40 lakh)
  • Bengaluru ranked best sustainable city among mega cities
  • Vijayawada ranked cleanest big city (10 lakh to 40 lakh population). In this category, Jodhpur has jumped 149 ranks since 2019, making it the fastest mover.
  • Mysuru ranked cleanest city in category of cities with 3 lakh to 10 lakh population
  • Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh ranked cleanest small city (1-3 lakh population)
  • New Delhi (New Delhi Municipal Council) ranked cleanest capital city
