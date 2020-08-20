Indore gets cleanest city tag for fourth time in a row

Surat has been ranked the second cleanest city, and Navi Mumbai the third.

Indore has been ranked number one in category of cities with population of over 1 lakh in Swachh Survekshan 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday. This is the fourth time in a row that the city has been judged such.

Maharashtra has the top three cleanest cities in under 1 lakh population category, and Chhattisgarh is ranked the cleanest State in the category of States with over 100 urban local bodies.

Other highlights are as follows: