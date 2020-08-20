‘Visakhapatnam 9th cleanest city in India’

Visakhapatnam City (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) has been announced as the ninth cleanest city in India in the Swacch Survekshan Rankings 2020 (Cities Over 10 lakh population). The rankings were announced by the Ministry of Housing and urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday in New Delhi. Vizag is the second city in Andhra Pradesh after Vijayawada to secure its place in top 10. Vijayawada city has secured fourth place in the rankings.

The coastal city has improved its rank from 23 in the SS 2019 to 9th in the year 2020.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 included four main components — citizen feedback (1,500 marks), service level programmes (1,500 marks), direct observation (1,500 marks), certification (1,500 marks) — all together of 6,000 marks have become complex with number of components. While Vijayawada secured 5270.32 marks, Vizag city secured 4918.44 marks in the survey.

Indore city of Madhya Pradesh retained its position as the cleanest city in India for the fourth time in India. Surat bagged the second spot, while Navi Mumbai secured the third spot

It is a huge sigh of relief for the GVMC for its improvement in its rankings. In the year 2017, Vizag was announced third cleanest city in the country. In the year 2018, the city slipped to seventh rank. Further in the year 2019, the coastal city secured 23rd rank.