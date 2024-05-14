GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Live

Sushil Kumar Modi death reactions Live: Made invaluable contributions to BJP’s rise, success in Bihar: PM

Former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on May 13, 2024 due to cancer.

Updated - May 14, 2024 12:45 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 12:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi passed away in Delhi AIIMS, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary confirmed on May 13 night.

Sushil Kumar Modi had earlier in April revealed that he was battling cancer and would not campaign in the general elections.

“I’m battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I think, time has come to let people know about this. I would be unable to campaign in Lok Sabha elections. I’ve informed PM everything. Always grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party,” Sushil Modi had written on X.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tributes to the senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

  • May 14, 2024 00:43
    Sudden demise an irreparable loss, says President Droupadi Murmu

    In her condolence message, President Droupadi Murmu said the sudden demise of Sushil Kumar Modi is an irreparable loss.

    “His gentle nature, contribution as an efficient administrator and integrity in public life were reflected in his personality and work. As Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Member of Parliament and Member of both the Houses of the State Legislature, Shri Sushil Kumar Modi upheld high ideals,” she said. -- PTI

  • May 14, 2024 00:42
    Sushil Kumar Modi public life dedicated to service of people

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Sushil Modi’s long public life was dedicated to the service of the people and the welfare of the poor.

    Bihar BJP President and state Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhry said, “Heartfelt tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise.” Another Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha said he would always be remembered for his organization skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge of social and political issues.” 

    Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, “Sorry to hear about the sad demise of Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family & friends. May the departed soul rest in peace.” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also said he was extremely saddened to hear the news of Modi’s death.

    He described Modi as “our guardian, struggling and hardworking leader”. -- PTI

  • May 14, 2024 00:41
    Irreparable loss for Bihar, says Nitin Gadkari

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the demise of Sushil Kumar Modi is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the country.

    “I have personally worked with Sushil since the days of the Vidhyarthi Parishad. Sushil will always be remembered as a leader dedicated to his ideology. He has made a significant contribution to strengthening the party and the organization in Bihar. He worked for the development of Bihar throughout his life,” he said.

  • May 14, 2024 00:40
    Bihar lost a pioneeer of politics, says Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever.

    “His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backwards. The void that has emerged in Bihar politics due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time,” he said.

  • May 14, 2024 00:40
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says it’s a personal loss

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the demise of Modi.

    In a statement, Kumar said, “It’s a personal loss for me. We were together during JP movement. His death has created a vacuum in the political arena of the country as well as in Bihar”. -- PTI

  • May 14, 2024 00:25
    BJP leaders pay tributes to former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi

    Senior BJP leaders on Monday paid tributes to former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, as they recalled his contribution as an administrator and politician, especially in his home state.

    Expressing pain at his demise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his long public life was dedicated to public service and the poor’s welfare. He worked hard to strengthen and popularise the BJP in Bihar, the minister said.

    His development work in the state will always be remembered, he said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Bihar has lost a “great pioneer” in politics. His politics was always dedicated to the interest of the poor and backwards, and the void in Bihar’s politics caused by his death cannot be filled for a long time, he said.

    In his tribute, BJP president J P Nadda recalled his long association with Modi when both were student leaders as ABVP members, and said his entire life was dedicated to Bihar.

    He played a helpful role in pulling Bihar out of the “jungle raaj” and bringing it on the path to development, Nadda said, describing his demise as an “irreparable loss” to party workers.

    Battling cancer for many months, Modi breathed his last on Monday.

    His long association as the deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been seen as the best of the NDA rule in Bihar as the two leaders were praised by many experts for restoring law and order, and boosting growth while maintaining political stability and harmony in the BJP-JD(U) alliance. -- PTI

  • May 14, 2024 00:24
    Sushil Modi, arguably the tallest BJP leader to have emerged from Bihar

    Arguably the tallest leader the BJP has produced in Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi shall be remembered for patiently working towards the party’s ascendance in a state where it is on its way to become a dominant force.

    Born in a Vaishya family in Bihar, Modi got involved in student politics while pursuing his BSc at Patna University and had played a key role in the Bihar movement of 1974 led by legendary socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, during which he also came in touch with his future collaborator Nitish Kumar and would be adversary Lalu Prasad.

    He went on to become one of the most prominent leaders of the ABVP, the RSS’s students’ wing, in Bihar, and often credited his entry into politics to the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    According to an anecdote Modi often shared, it was at his marriage ceremony in 1986 that the former prime minister, who at that time headed the BJP, told him that it was time to give up student politics and become a “full time political activist”.

    He made his electoral debut in 1990 from the now abolished Patna Central assembly seat and old residents of the city recall him as an unassuming figure who moved on a scooter, yet possessed a steely resolve as evident by his tireless activism against alleged corruption in the government headed by Lalu Prasad.

    Modi often took pride in having been one of the litigants in the petition on which the Patna High Court ordered that the infamous fodder scam be investigated by the CBI, which later submitted a charge-sheet forcing Prasad to step down in 1997, but only to replace himself with wife Rabri Devi.

    Modi earned his spurs as a doughty leader of the opposition in the assembly, a post he held till 2004 when he got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bhagalpur. A year later, however, the RJD-Congress combine was routed in the state assembly polls and Modi was back in Bihar, as the deputy to JD (U) de facto leader Nitish Kumar, who became the chief minister.

    It was during this crucial juncture that the party also entrusted him with the state president’s post and Modi handled the twin responsibilities with a dexterity that won him many admirers.

    Modi occupied the deputy CM’s post until Kumar’s first break up with BJP in 2013, and was back four years later when the JD (U) supremo realigned with the NDA.

    The rapport between Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi has been the stuff of legend in Bihar politics. The JD (U) leader has often expressed regret over the sidelining of his trusted former deputy, who was stripped of the post after the 2020 assembly polls and shifted to Delhi with a Rajya Sabha berth.

    Hardliners in the BJP blamed his “soft” stance towards Kumar for the BJP’s inability to gain the upper hand “despite diminution in the chief minister’s popularity”.

    However, few doubt his role in scripting the state’s economic turnaround, having held the crucial finance portfolio for more than a decade. -- PTI

  • May 14, 2024 00:22
    Sushil Modi made invaluable contributions to BJP’s rise, success in Bihar: PM

    Paying tributes to former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 13 that he made invaluable contributions to the BJP’s rise and success in Bihar.

    Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi died on May 13 evening, the party said. The 72-year-old leader was suffering from cancer. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here at 9:45 pm, hospital sources said.

    Expressing deep pain at his untimely death, the prime minister described Sushil Modi as a valuable colleague and friend for decades and said he had made a unique mark in student politics while fiercely opposing the Emergency.

    “He was known as a very hard working and sociable legislator. He had a deep understanding of subjects related to politics and worked very admirably as an administrator,” the prime minister said on X.

    Sushil Modi’s active role in the passage of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act will always be remembered, he added. -- PTI

