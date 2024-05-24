Supriya Sule demands Devendra Fadnavis quit for ‘rescuing’ juvenile Porsche driver

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) and Baramati Member of Parliament Supriya Sule demanded Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation on Thursday, over the May 19 Porsche car accident case in Pune. She wanted to know who was responsible for putting pressure on the police after the mishap.

Casting aspersions on Mr. Fadnavis, Ms. Sule sought to know why he went to Pune after the accident.

Suspicious bail

Taking indirect potshots at her cousin Ajit Pawar who is also Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Pune’s Guardian Minister, she alleged that Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party “helped in bailing” the under-aged driver.

Incumbent Baramati MP Ms. Sule is contesting against Mr. Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar for Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Ms. Sule was retorting to allegations by Kankavali MLA Nitesh Rane who is Union minister Narayan Rane’s son. He questioned her “silence on the matter”. “Are you attempting to save the family? We have information that the lawyer representing the Agarwal family is close to Sharad Pawar. Why are you quiet?” Rane asked.

Ms. Sule rebutted Mr. Rane’s claim labelling the Pune accident as “murder”. “The state government is careless and insensitive. Be it drink and drive or drugs found in Pune, they are not interested in resolving issues”.

Six questions

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Founder Prakash Ambedkar had six questions: alcohol being served to a minor, showroom providing a car without registration, how the car escaped the traffic police’s attention, why was the minor granted bail, delayed alcohol test, and did the Deputy Chief Minister visit Pune to rescue the accused or aid the victims?

On Thursday, the Regional Transport Office in Pune initiated cancellation of the vehicle’s temporary registration.

On Sunday, a Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy hit a two-wheeler, killing two in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar. The police claimed that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The police also arrested the proprietors and executives of the two pubs that allegedly served liquor to the minor. The minor’s father Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, was also arrested.

Within hours of the juvenile’s arrest, he was granted bail after he wrote an essay and studied traffic rules, which led to general outrage. Later, the police approached the Juvenile Justice Board to remand the underage driver to an observation home.