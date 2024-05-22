GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pune Porsche car accident: Pune juvenile court cancels bail of teenager, sends him to observation home

Updated - May 22, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Pune

PTI
The Porsche car involved in the accident on May 19, 2024.

The Porsche car involved in the accident on May 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Following an outcry, the Juvenile Justice Board in Pune on May 22 cancelled the bail granted to a 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in a car accident and remanded him to an observation home till June 5.

The board on May 19 granted bail to him hours after the accident in which two persons were killed, while also asking him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism from various quarters.

Pune Porsche car accident: Deputy CM Fadnavis says 15-day social service for teen shocking, revision application filed by police

Police then approached the Board again, seeking a review of its order and permission to treat the teenager as an adult accused on the ground that the crime was of heinous nature.

Police have registered a First Information Report against the minor, son of a real estate developer, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving ), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Pune accident: Porsche car's registration was pending since March due to non-payment of ₹1,758 fee

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Pune city in the early hours of May 19.

The boy's father has already been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son, and thus exposing him to danger.

