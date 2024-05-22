Pune porsche car crash: Accused teen issued notice, asked to appear before Juvenile Justice Board

The Juvenile Justice Board has issued a notice to a 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his car into a motorbike killing two persons in Pune, to appear before it on May 22.

This comes after the Pune police approached the Board with a petition to review its bail order.

The Board is expected to hear the revision petition at around 12 noon at its office in Yerawada area in Pune.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra’s Pune city in the early hours of May 19.

The teenager, son of a real estate developer, was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later.

“After we approached the board with the revision petition, it has issued a notice to the juvenile to appear before it,” Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said.

The Pune police had approached a sessions court challenging the bail order and seeking permission to allow them to treat the body as an adult saying the crime committed was “heinous”.

However, the court asked the police to approach the Juvenile Justice Board with a petition to review the order.

Bail givenl after grandfather’s assurance to keep him away from bad company

The 17-year-old boy was granted bail on a surety of ₹7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company, as per the order.

“His grandfather has given an assurance that he will keep the Child-in-Conflict with Law [CCL] away from any bad company and he will concentrate on his study or any vocational course which is useful for his career. He is ready to abide by the condition imposed on him. Therefore, it is just and proper to release the CCL on bail,” said the order passed by the Juvenile Justice Board on May 19.

While passing the order, the Board also stated the CCL is released on bail on executing his personal bond and surety bond of ₹7,500 with conditions that his parents shall take care of him and he will never get involved in offences in future.

It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.

“The CCL will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions,” the order read.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, on May 21 asserted no police negligence has come to light while handling the car crash case and denied any kind of pressure on cops probing it.

Two liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Excise Department has sealed two restaurants, where the 17-year-old boy was allegedly served liquor, on orders of the Pune district collectorate, the local administration said.

On the intervening night of May 18 and 19, the accused juvenile, along with his friends, went to the two establishments between 9.30 p.m. and 1 a.m. and allegedly consumed liquor, police had said.

The two outlets, Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, were sealed on May 21 following orders of the District Collectorate.

While Cosie is located in Koregaon Park, an area adjacent to Kalyani Nagar, the Blak Club is in Mundhwa.

“The Cosie restaurant and Blak Club in Marriot Suite have been sealed with immediate effect by the state excise department following orders from district collector Suhas Diwase,” said a statement from the district administration.

A special inspection drive has been started by the excise department to ensure pubs and license holding restaurants do not serve liquor to underage patrons and operate beyond the 1.30 a.m. deadline, said the statement.

If any violations are found, cases would be registered against such establishments and their licences will be cancelled, it added.