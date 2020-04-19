Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited, says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified on Sunday that supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown.

On April 15, the MHA had revised its earlier guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to allow the States to decide on the additional public activities to be allowed from April 20 in non-hotspot zones. It said the additional facilities will have to be based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines on lockdown measures.

As per the April 15 order, “e-commerce companies” and vehicles used by e-commerce operators had been allowed but it was not specified if it was applicable on items others than those under the essential category.

On Sunday, the MHA wrote a letter to the States to exclude e-commerce category from the revised guidelines.

CAIT statement

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) issued a statement, claiming credit for the exclusion of e-commerce companies.

“CAIT demolished sinister plan of e-commerce companies to trade in non-essential commodities. Accepting the objection of the CAIT, the MHA excluded the permission granted earlier and now e-commerce can trade only in essential commodities. Thanks to Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal,” a statement issued by Praveen Khandelwal of the CAIT said.

The Congress on Saturday raised the issue that allowing e-commerce platforms to sell non-essential products denied a level playing field to traditional retail traders.