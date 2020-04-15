COVID-19 | Revised guidelines issued by MHA

Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union home ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting opening of public places till May 3.
Spitting in public has been made a punishable offence and a strict ban enforced on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. under the new Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines that come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.
Click here to read/download the full list of revised guidelines in PDF format.
Also read: Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing at workplace | What is allowed and what is not allowed after April 20?
