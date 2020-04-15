Lockdown guidelines: What is allowed and what is not allowed after April 20?

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on Tuesday said there would be some relaxation in the non-hotspot areas after April 20.

The guideline listed out some economic activities that will be allowed in order to ease the burden of daily wage labourers and industry. Certain economic activities are allowed only if the Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing is strictly followed.

Here is a list of activities not allowed till May 3:

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical reasons and for security purposes.

All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes.

Buses for public transport.

Metro rail services.

Inter-district and inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under these guidelines.

All educational, training, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

All industrial and commercial activities other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines.

Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines.

Taxis (including auto rickshaws and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators.

All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

In case of funerals, congregation of more than twenty persons will not be permitted.

List of activities allowed after April 20:

All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional

Authorised private establishments, which support the provisioning of essential services, or efforts for containment of COVID-19.

All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional. This includes Farming operations, Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations, 'Mandis' operated by APMCs those notified by the States.

Operations of the fishing (marine and inland)/ aquaculture industry

Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations, with maximum of 50% workers

Processing, packaging, sale and marketing of tea, coffee, rubber and cashew, with maximum of 50% workers.

Collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and milk products by milk processing plants, including transport and supply chain.

Operation of animal husbandry farms including poultry farms & hatcheries and livestock farming activity.

Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants, including supply of raw material

Operation of animal shelter homes, including Gaushalas.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and RBI regulated financial markets and entities

Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations

Bank branches be allowed to work as per normal working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfers is complete.

SEBI

IRDAI and Insurance companies.

Operation of homes for children/ disabled/ mentally challenged/ senior citizens/ destitutes/ women/ widows.

Observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles

Disbursement of social security pensions pension and provident fund services provided by EPFO

Anganwadis for the distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis.

Online teaching/ distance learning to be encouraged

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask. Priority to be given under MNREGA to irrigation and water conservation

works.

Other Central and State sector schemes in irrigation and water conservation sectors may also be allowed to be implemented

Operations of Oil and Gas sector

Generation, transmission and distribution of power at Central and State/ UT levels.

Postal services, including post offices. Operations of utilities in water, sanitation and waste management sectors, at municipal/ local body levels in States and UTS

Operation of utilities providing telecommunications and internet services.

Commercial and private establishments, as listed below, will be allowed to operate:

i. Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services.

ii. IT and IT enabled Services, with upto 50% strength.

iii. Data and call centres for Government activities only.

iv. Government approved Common Service Centres (CSCS) at Gram Panchayat level.

v. E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

vi. Courier services.

vii. Cold storage and warehousing services, including at ports, airports, railway stations, container Depots, individual units and other links in the logistics chain.

viii. Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes.

ix. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

X. Establishments used/ earmarked for quarantine facilities.

xi. Services provided by self-employed persons, e.g., electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters.