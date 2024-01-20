GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stop Israel job drive, demands U.P. Congress, criticises ‘colonial practice’ of sending poor in conflict zone

The Congress also criticised the government for discriminating on the count of economic condition.\

January 20, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only.

The minority wing of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on January 20 submitted petitions to District Magistrate (DMs) and Deputy Collectors across the State demanding withdrawal of Uttar Pradesh government proposed plan of inviting applications from skilled workers for job openings in Israel and described the application process as starting of a colonial practice. The party added the invitation of jobs in Israel highlights that India is going through a phase of massive unemployment and poverty same as seen in pre-independence period forcing laborers to look for job openings in war zones.

“We have submitted petition addressed to the U.P. Governor through DMs and Deputy Collectors. The exercise of sending poor workers in Israel is shameful and equals to putting them in the jews of death, as the war between Israel and Palestinian militants is continuing and advanced into a multi-country prolonged conflict. In such a scenario, the proposal to send workers will bring shame and validates the fact that the present ruling dispensation made the country very poor and weak with massive unemployment and poverty same as seen in pre-independence period forcing laborers to look for job openings in war zones,” Shahnawaz Alam, president Minority wing of U.P. Congress, said. 

ALSO READ
Looking for Israel jobs? Read the fine print

The Congress also criticised the government for discriminating on the count of economic condition. “When the government evacuated Indian nationals months back from Israel amid the raging conflict through operation Ajay, why it is sending poor nationals for employment now. No government should indulge in discrimination on the count of economic condition. We demand immediate halt of the recruitment process,” the Congress party’s petition reads. 

Amid the war in the region creating a shortage of labor force, Israeli government discussed with the Indian government the arrival of workers. In December, the Uttar Pradesh government issued advertisements, calling for candidates to fill thousands of positions like iron bender, carpenters, ceramic tile fixers, and masons, among others, in Israel for a monthly salary of up to ₹1.37 lakh.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.