Special trains to transport volunteers for Meri Maati, Mera Desh campaign

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal among five States that are not part of Meri Maati, Mera Desh campaign

October 21, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
According to official sources, volunteers would collect the soil from every household as a mark of respect to the people who had sacrificed their lives for the nation. Photo: merimaatimeradesh.gov.in

According to official sources, volunteers would collect the soil from every household as a mark of respect to the people who had sacrificed their lives for the nation. Photo: merimaatimeradesh.gov.in

The Indian Railways will operate special trains to transport volunteers carrying mitti (soil) from State capitals and other major stations across the country to reach New Delhi on October 29.

The initiative is part of the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ [My soil, my country] campaign being organised by the Ministry of Culture as “a tribute to the Veers and Veeranganas [bravehearts] who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country”. Around 20,000 volunteers with kalash (urn) containing the soil in their possession will reach Delhi to participate in events culminating in the year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

According to official sources, volunteers would collect the soil from every household as a mark of respect to the people who had sacrificed their lives for the nation. In cases where the soil was not available, people can contribute a grain of rice. The soil that gets collected would be used in the ‘Amrit Vatika’, a special garden being created in Delhi along with an ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ memorial.

To facilitate the movement of the volunteers, the Ministry of Railways would operate special ‘Amrit Kalash Yatri’ trains, add additional coaches in scheduled trains and facilitate release of berths from Emergency Quota depending upon the demand. These trains would have halts at major stations for meet and greet with local Members of Parliament, celebrities and officials. In the return journey from the national capital, the special trains would run from Delhi to the respective destinations on November 1.

No representation from some States

The sources said a total of 16,258 people had enrolled to carry 4,869 urns with the soil sourced from almost all the States in the country. However, there was no representation from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh. The maximum participation was from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Asked why there were no participants from Tamil Nadu and a few other States, a senior railway spokesperson said the programme was organised by the Ministry of Culture and the role of the Railways was only to provide transportation along with food for the volunteers.

“We were informed that a nodal officer had been appointed in each State to coordinate with the Railways on the number of volunteers taking part in the event. Perhaps there has been no participation from these States,” he said.

