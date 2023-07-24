Centre plans nationwide events under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign in August

July 24, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union government has launched the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, envisaged as a culminating event of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence, in which soil collected from different parts of the country in August will be used to develop a garden along the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Events have been planned at the panchayat, village, block, urban local body, and State and national levels, respectively. The panchayat-level programmes will be organised between August 9 and 15.

The five-point agenda includes the installation of a shilaphalakam (memorial plaque), as per specifications, bearing the “names of those who have made the supreme sacrifice”.

“For this purpose, veers (bravehearts) include freedom fighters, defence personnel, personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and State Police, who laid down their lives in the line of duty,” a senior government official said.

A solemn pledge will be taken by people at the memorial site, affirming their commitment to the country.

Work for the shilaphalakam may be executed through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), leveraging local materials and resources.

‘Vasudha Vandhan’ envisages every gram panchayat or village renewing “Mother Earth by planting 75 saplings of indigenous species and developing an Amrit Vatika”.

‘Veeron Ka Vandan’ will felicitate freedom fighters, and the families of deceased freedom fighters. “Retired Defence, CAPF, and State Police personnel, and the families of those from these forces who lost their lives in the line of duty, may be honoured,” the official said.

The National Flag will be hoisted and the National Anthem sung.

Young volunteers and others will collect soil from every panchayat/village and bring it to the block, from where the ‘Mitti Kalash’ will be transported to Delhi.

“...the collected Mitti-Kalash will be transported to Kartavya Path...The mitti (soil) from all parts of the country will be utilised to develop a unique garden, called the Amrit Vatika, with the planting of indigenous species. An ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ memorial, dedicated to all the heroes who have contributed to the freedom, unity and integrity of the country, will be erected,” the official said.

In urban areas, events will be organised at local bodies, notified area councils, Cantonment Boards, and town panchayats from August 9 and 15, and in bigger municipalities and municipal corporations from August 16 to 20.

“The ‘Mitti Kalash’ are to be brought ceremoniously to the larger municipalities/corporations and transported to Kartavya Path,” the official said.

The finale of the campaign will be held in Delhi between August 27 to 30.

State governments may organise programmes dedicated to the campaign from August 16 to 25.