Meri Maati Mera Desh | Soil collected from across the country to be placed in giant pitcher at Kartavya Path

Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign to culminate in the national capital on Oct. 31; Cultural programmes, light and sound shows to be held

October 20, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren taking part in the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in Lucknow in August 2023.

Schoolchildren taking part in the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in Lucknow in August 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a grand finale to the Meri Maati Mera Desh (My Country My Soil) campaign, a giant pitcher containing soil collected from across the country will be placed at Kartavya Path in the national capital on October 31.

Approximately 8,000 urns carrying soil from all villages of the country are expected to arrive in the capital as part of the campaign, which was launched on August 9 as a tribute to the valiant individuals who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The soil will be blended and placed in the pitcher that symbolises the unity and diversity of the nation. It will then be ceremoniously positioned in the ‘Amrit Vatika’ (Garden of Nectar) at Kartavya Path, an official in the Union Culture Ministry said.

The event will also witness cultural programmes as well as light and sound shows. “There would also be specially curated experience zones, which will allow participants to deeply engage with the essence of this historic campaign,” the official said.

Meri Maati Mera Desh is the concluding programme of the celebrations marking the country’s 75 years of Independence, which began in 2021.

As part of the programme, more than 2,33,000 plaques called shilaphalakam carrying names of local heroes have been put up across 36 States and Union Territories. As many as 40 million selfies with a special pledge have been uploaded on the official website.

As part of the campaign, over 2,00,000 felicitation programmes were held across the country to honour local bravehearts. The Ministry of Culture’s zonal centres are also organising cultural programmes in rural areas to create awareness about the campaign.

