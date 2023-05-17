Security forces step up vigil in J&K ahead of G20 meet

May 17, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated May 18, 2023 02:13 am IST - Jammu/Srinagar

Security agencies stepped up their vigil in Jammu and Kashmir on May 17. They carried out a security assessment of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and raided multiple locations linked to suspects ahead of the G20 meeting scheduled for May 22-24 in Srinagar.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, visited the Pir Panjal valley and assessed the preparedness of the troops manning the LoC.

An official spokesperson said Lieutenant General Dwivedi visited two units along the LoC in Poonch, and the Rashtriya Rifles in the Rajouri sector “to review operational preparedness”. He was briefed on the counter infiltration grid and processes being adopted, the spokesperson said.

The top Army officer appreciated the measures taken and lauded the troops for maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. He exhorted soldiers to be fully prepared to meet all contingencies, the spokesperson said.

The region has witnessed multiple encounters with hiding militants this year, which left 10 soldiers dead. At least eight highly trained militants are believed to be hiding in the region.

Officers of the J&K Police in Poonch also held a meeting with representatives of the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies discussed the security scenario, especially threats related to the G20 summit coming up in Srinagar.

“During the meeting, all the supervisory officers were directed to brief the manpower regarding the present security scenario, laying of snap nakas, preventive action against miscreants, bad characters, over ground workers, released, surrendered militants, etc.,” a police spokesperson said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Baskotra called for “close coordination to thwart the evil designs of the anti-nationals”.

“A proper roadmap was chalked out against the hinterland activities of anti-national elements, and their modus operandi in the smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition, and the persons involved. Directions were passed on to officials to keep a sharp look out over social media platforms,” the spokesperson said.

The J&K Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) raided the premises of five suspects in the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district.

Raids of residential premises of alleged militants are operating from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Pakistan were carried out and “evidence collected”. “It shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of militancy,” the police said.

In Kashmir, the SIU raided Tral and Pulwama, and searched the residential houses of three suspects. “During the search, incriminating material was recovered. The searches were conducted to collect more evidence of their involvement in other terror crimes,” the police said.

The G20 meeting is scheduled for May 22-24 in Srinagar and will host delegates from 29 countries. It’s the first such meeting since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position on August 5, 2019.