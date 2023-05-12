HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets in Srinagar to soon resemble those in metro cities, says L-G Sinha

With the inauguration of Polo View Market, new markets in Srinagar to resemble those in metro cities

May 12, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Srinagar, May 12

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. | Photo Credit: ANI

The markets in Srinagar will soon resemble those in metro cities, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on May 12 after inaugurating the Polo View Market, redeveloped under the Smart City project.

“The Polo View Market has been redesigned under the Smart City project. The electric wires and telecom fiber have all been laid underground. The market can be kept open even during the night,” Mr. Sinha told reporters.

The shopping centre — known for handicrafts and handloom products — has been transformed into a premium pedestrian market by Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Mr. Sinha said the locals face difficulties wherever infrastructure projects are taken up, but the traders cooperated with the authorities.

“I express gratitude to the traders who cooperated. I am sure it will increase the business here,” he said.

This is just a start, and in the days to come, the Smart City project will develop many such markets at Residency Road, Lal Chowk, and the old city area, the Lt Governor said.

“The endeavour to make Srinagar look like Delhi, Chandigarh, or other big cities is on. The people who have come here would have felt that they were in Delhi or Mumbai and not in Srinagar. You will get to see many more markets like this in the coming days,” Mr. Sinha added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Srinagar / financial markets

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.