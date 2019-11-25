National

SC to pronounce order tomorrow on Maharashtra govt formation

The Supreme Court will pass its order at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court will pass its order at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

more-in

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass its order at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine’s plea against the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

A bench comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test.

The combine was pressing that the floor test be ordered on Monday itself which was opposed by Mr. Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States Maharashtra 2019 National
politics
government
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 12:25:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-to-pronounce-order-tomorrow-on-maharashtra-govt-formation/article30074706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY