SC to pronounce order tomorrow on Maharashtra govt formation

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass its order at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine’s plea against the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.
A bench comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test.
The combine was pressing that the floor test be ordered on Monday itself which was opposed by Mr. Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
