Maharashtra supplementary exam results out; 37% pass in SSC, 32% in HSC

Girls have a higher passing rate in both HSC and SSC

Published - August 23, 2024 03:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The results for Maharashtra Class 10, 12 were released afternoon of August 23, 2024. Results can be checked giving the candidate’s roll number and mother’s name as given in admit card or form. The results are on mahahsscboard.in as well as mahresult.nic.in.

Click here to see Maharashtra supplementary SSC results 2024

Click here to see Maharashtra supplementary HSC results 2024

The Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted July 16 - 30, 2024 while the Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from July 16 - August 8, 2024.

The SSC results came out on May 27 while the HSC results was on May 21.

Division-wise results of Maharashtra SSC supplementary exam results released August 23, 2024

In SSC, Mumbai came last with 10,628 candidates appearing and only around 28% passing. Nashik had the highest pass percentage at 52%. Overall, among male candidates, pass percentage was 35.89 and, among females, it was 38.88. In HSC too, Mumbai came last while C Sambhajinagar came first in pass percentages. Girl candidates led boys by nearly five points in pass percentage.

