Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar greet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after taking oath at Raj Bhavan early morning on Saturday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar greet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after taking oath at Raj Bhavan early morning on Saturday   | Photo Credit: Deepak Salvi

As of Friday night, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was poised to be the State's CM

In an unexpected turn of events, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term. NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy CM of the State.

As of Friday night, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was poised to be the State's CM. This follows weeks of intense deliberations over formation of government following the Assembly polls.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had stated earlier that Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress were unanimous that Mr. Thackeray should lead the government. However, with his nephew Ajit Pawar taking oath as the deputy CM, the NCP is set to face a total split.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the newly sworn-in leaders.

"Congratulations to Dev Fadnavis  Ji and Ajit Pawar  Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," he wrote.

