Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM

In an unexpected turn of events, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term. NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy CM of the State.

As of Friday night, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was poised to be the State's CM. This follows weeks of intense deliberations over formation of government following the Assembly polls.

Also read: Maharashtra Assembly election results: All you need to know

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had stated earlier that Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress were unanimous that Mr. Thackeray should lead the government. However, with his nephew Ajit Pawar taking oath as the deputy CM, the NCP is set to face a total split.

Also Read Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Key winners and losers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the newly sworn-in leaders.

"Congratulations to Dev Fadnavis Ji and Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," he wrote.