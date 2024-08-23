Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Ukraine on a historic visit to the war-torn country. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

The Prime Minister travelled to Kyiv from Poland in a ‘Rail Force One’ train that took around 10 hours. The return trip will also be of the same duration.

Mr. Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On the eve of his visit to Ukraine, Mr. Modi said that India was a supporter of peace in this region as he reiterated that “this is not an era of war” and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.