PM Modi in Ukraine LIVE: Prime Minister arrives in first visit to Kyiv

The Prime Minister travelled to Kyiv from Poland in a ‘Rail Force One’ train

Updated - August 23, 2024 12:44 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 12:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets officials on arriving in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23, 2024. Source: Ukraine state media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets officials on arriving in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23, 2024. Source: Ukraine state media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Ukraine on a historic visit to the war-torn country. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

The Prime Minister travelled to Kyiv from Poland in a ‘Rail Force One’ train that took around 10 hours. The return trip will also be of the same duration.

Mr. Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

ALSO READ: PM Modi attempts a tricky balance in Kyiv, as U.S. and Russia watch closely

On the eve of his visit to Ukraine, Mr. Modi said that India was a supporter of peace in this region as he reiterated that “this is not an era of war” and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Follow live updates here:
  • August 23, 2024 12:20
    PM Modi’s schedule

    Upon arrival, PM Narendra Modi he was received at the railway station and subsequently headed to the Hyatt Hotel for initial engagements. The Indian diaspora welcomed him at the hotel.

    His visit will include a notable stop at the multimedia Martyrologist at the Ukraine National Museum. Here, the Prime Minister will honour the memory of the children of Ukraine, whose lives were taken by the Russian invasion.

    Later in the day, PM Modi will pay homage to the Gandhi statue, symbolising the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue of the Mahatma at AV Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled in 2020 on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Mr. Modi will then head to the Mariinskyi palace, where he will be welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This will be followed by a restricted meeting between the two leaders to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected. Document exchanges will take place to formalise agreements and collaborations between the two nations.

    One of the highlights of the visit will be the presentation of the BHISHM Cube, a revolutionary mobile hospital designed for disaster management. This will be followed by Mr. Modi’s interaction with Ukrainian students who are learning Hindi, emphasising the cultural and educational ties between India and Ukraine.

    -ANI

  • August 23, 2024 12:15
    Indian students arrive to greet PM Modi

    Medical students from Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University in Ukraine travel to Kyiv to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to the country, on August 23, 2024

  • August 23, 2024 12:11
    Conflict a matter of deep concern: PM Modi, ahead of visit

    Following talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Mr. Modi said on Thursday that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of “deep concern” and that “dialogue and diplomacy” is the way forward to restore peace.

    “This is India’s firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, the loss of lives of innocent people has become the biggest challenge for the whole of humanity,” he said.

    “We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support,” he said in a media statement in Warsaw.

    -PTI

  • August 23, 2024 12:10
    PM Modi’s Ukraine visit likely to explore deeper ties in defence manufacturing

    The symbolism and balancing act aside, Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, will focus on cooperation in defence, with India operating a large inventory of military equipment of both Russian and Ukrainian origin.

    In the three years since the war in Ukraine, India has seen supplies and spares held up for some time and has attempted to diversify and reduce dependence by turning to domestic companies as well as seeking alternate vendor base in other countries.

    Read the story here:

    PM Modi's Ukraine visit likely to explore deeper ties in defence manufacturing

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine focuses on defence cooperation, addressing supply chain issues and exploring joint ventures.

  • August 23, 2024 12:09
    PM Modi arrives in Ukraine on historic visit to war-torn country

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Ukraine on a historic visit to the war-torn country during which he is expected to share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with the Ukrainian leader.

    Mr. Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    Read the story here.

Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Live news

