GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nepal bus accident: 14 people killed as Indian-registered bus plunges into river

At least 29 passengers have been rescued from the bus with the number plate UP 53 FT 7623

Updated - August 23, 2024 02:03 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 12:51 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
Indian passenger bus with 40 people plunges into Marayangdi river in Nepal.

Indian passenger bus with 40 people plunges into Marayangdi river in Nepal. | Photo Credit: X:@ani_digital

At least 14 people were killed after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday (August 23, 2024), according to media reports.

The bus from Gorakhpur was heading toward the capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district. At least 29 passengers have been rescued from the bus with the number plate UP 53 FT 7623.

“The bus was heading to Gorakhpur from Pokhara via Kathmandu. At least 14 people were confirmed dead in the accident,” the report said.

Information Officer at the District Police Office, Tanahu, Mohan Bahadur Khan said 29 people have been sent to the hospital so far. The condition of those rescued passengers has not been disclosed yet.

A team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel from the Armed Police Force Nepal Disaster Management Training School has already reached the accident site and is carrying out the rescue operation, MyRepublic.com reported.

“About 35 APF personnel from no 23 Battalion, Bhanu, Tanahun, are also involved in the rescue operation,” the report said. According to DSP Dipak Kumar Raya, spokesperson of the District Police Office, Tanahun, the bus fell into Marsyangdi at around 11.30 a.m. on Friday (August 23, 2024.)

Last month, two buses carrying 65 passengers were washed away by a landslide into the swollen Trishuli River in Nepal. The bodies from the two buses were washed away down the Trishuli River as far as 100 km

Extensive search operations, including the deployment of a 12-member team from India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have not yet located the two missing buses and many passengers swept away by the landslide. The bodies of five Indian nationals have been recovered so far while two are still missing.

Nepal’s rivers are generally fast-flowing due to the mountainous terrain. Heavy monsoon downpours in the past few days have swollen the waterways and turned them murky brown, making it even more difficult to see the wreckage.

Monsoon season brings heavy rains to Nepal from June to September, often triggering landslides in the mountainous Himalayan country.

Related Topics

Nepal / road accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.