Russia-Ukraine crisis an issue of humanity: PM Modi at G7 session

PM Modi paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum built in memory of those who died in a U.S. atomic bomb attack

May 21, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor’s book during his visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor’s book during his visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 said he does not consider the current situation in Ukraine to be an issue of politics or economy attending the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in Hiroshima.

“I believe it is an issue of humanity, an issue of human values... We have said from the very beginning that dialogue and diplomacy is only way out,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that “global peace, stability and prosperity is our common objective.”

On the first day of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders of the grouping strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and vowed to step up economic sanctions on Moscow.

The G7 comprises the U.S., the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. Japan, the current chair of the grouping, invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

“In the current global situation, the most profound effects of food, fuel and fertiliser crisis are being felt by developing countries. It is necessary that all countries respect U.N. Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” Mr. Modi said.

India has always been of the opinion that any tension, any dispute should be resolved peacefully, through dialogue, he said.

PM Modi pays floral tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other leaders visits the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other leaders visits the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Modi paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum built in memory of those who died in a U.S. atomic bomb attack on this Japanese city in 1945 at the end of World War II.

He joined other world leaders at the G7 summit to visit the museum. Prime Minister signed the visitor’s book in the museum, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“Went to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park this morning,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

The leaders also paid floral tributes at the Cenotaph for the victims of the Atomic Bomb.

The U.S. conducted the world’s first nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing some 1,40,000 people.

(With PTI inputs)

