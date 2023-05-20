PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

May 20, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/tEk3hWku7a — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023

The Prime Minister arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping in the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The Ukrainian President is also attending the G7 summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo and UN chief

Mr. Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in this Japanese city.

During his meeting with Mr. Sunak, the two leaders shared a warm hug.

British Prime Minister Sunak also shared the picture with Modi on his Twitter handle, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug.

“Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after his meeting with the Indonesian leader.

“Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, Mr. Modi also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.