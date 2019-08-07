Revocation of Art. 370 brazen, says CWC

Deploring the “unilateral”, “brazen” and “undemocratic” way in which Article 370 was revoked, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), in a statement on Tuesday, said this provision that accorded special powers to Jammu and Kashmir should have been “honoured” till it was amended constitutionally after due consultation.

The statement came after a four-hour stormy meeting which brought to the fore deep divisions in the party on the issue.

CWC members Jyotiraditya Scindia and Deepender Hooda had earlier made public comments supporting the Centre’s move.

There have been equally strong voices against it, including from former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma.

Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram who read out the statement said that it was a “unanimous” one. Every principle of Constitutional law, States’ rights, parliamentary procedure and democratic governance was violated, the statement said.

Article 370 was conceived and crafted by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, assisted by N. Gopalaswamy Iyengar and V.P. Menon and is the Constitutional recognition of the terms of the Instrument of Accession between the State of Jammu & Kashmir and India, the Congress said. It added that the government’s decision will have grave implications beyond J&K and calls into question the very idea of India being a Union of States.

The CWC severely criticised the bifurcation and changing of the status of the State to Union Territory.