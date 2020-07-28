Rajasthan political crisis | Wanted to teach Ashok Gehlot and Congress a lesson: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on July 28 said her party decided to “teach a lesson” to the Congress and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the “unconstitutional” merger of its Legislature Party in the State by moving the High Court. She also said BSP had been waiting for the “right time” to hit back at the Congress for the merger.
On July 28, the BSP approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking to become a party in the petition by the BJP against the the BSP MLAs in the State joining the Congress.
Rajasthan political crisis | High Court dismisses petition BJP MLA’s against merger of BSP MLAs joining Congress
In a statement, Ms. Mayawati said after the results of the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the BSP supported the Congress to keep “communal forces” at bay.
The BSP chief claimed that after becoming the Chief Minister, Mr. Gehlot acted “unconstitutionally” to merge the six-MLA strong BSP Legislature Party in the State with the Congress.
Ms. Mayawati said Mr. Gehlot’s move was against the 10th schedule of the Constitution dealing with defections.
The BSP issued a whip to its MLAs on July 26 to vote against the Congress government in case of a trust vote.
Also read | BSP whip to MLAs a clean chit to those who murdered democracy, says Priyanka Gandhi
Ms. Mayawati said the BSP could have gone to court earlier on the matter, but was looking for the “right time” to “teach a lesson” to Congress and Mr. Gehlot.
The BSP, she said, “took the correct decision” to move court “at the right time”. She said her party would also approach the Supreme Court, if the need arises, in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath