BJP MLA files fresh plea in HC challenging speaker’s decision on BSP MLAs joining Cong

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed a fresh writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the decision of the State Assembly Speaker to reject his complaint over six BSP MLAs joining the Congress.
The High Court on Monday dismissed Mr. Dilawar’s writ petition as “having become infructuous” as the speaker had passed an order on the complaint.
In the petition, he had questioned speaker’s inaction on his complaint which he had filed in March this year, asking for the BSP MLAs to be disqualified from the membership of the Rajasthan Assembly as they had incurred disqualification under para 2 of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.
In the fresh plea, the MLA on Tuesday challenged the validity, legality and correctness of the order passed by the Speaker on July 24 on the complaint.
Mr. Dilawar alleged that he was not heard by the speaker while taking a decision.
On Monday, the MLA staged a dharna in the chamber of Assembly secretary to get a copy of the order.
Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha had contested and won the2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets and they defected to the Congress in September 2019.
They submitted an application for a merger on September 16, 2019 and the speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019.
The merger of BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government as the tally of Congress increased to 107 in the house of 200.
