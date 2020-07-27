National

HC dismisses petition against BSP MLAs’ merger with Congress

Madan Dilawar. Photo: Twitter/@madan_dilawar

Madan Dilawar. Photo: Twitter/@madan_dilawar  

The Rajasthan High Court dismissed on Monday BJP MLA Madan Dilawar’s writ petition questioning the Speaker’s inaction on his complaint against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress.

The petition was filed on Friday and was taken up for hearing by the court on Monday.

After hearing, the High Court dismissed the petition as the Speaker had passed the order on Mr. Dilawar’s complaint.

Mr. Dilwar had filed the complaint to the Speaker in March seeking disqualification of the legislators.

In the writ petition on Friday, he challenged the “inaction” of the Speaker for not taking decision on his complaint.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 5:49:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hc-dismisses-petition-against-bsp-mlas-merger-with-congress/article32203534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY