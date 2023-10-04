Privileges Committee to hear BJP's Bidhuri on Oct 10 at first meet on row involving his remarks against Danish Ali

October 04, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha will hold its meeting on a row involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri's use of objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali on October 10, during which the MP from the ruling party will give oral evidence to the panel.

"Oral evidence of Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, in respect of complaints received from various Members of Parliament against him and Kunwar Danish Ali, MP, for alleged improper conduct during the discussion on 'Chandrayaan-3 Mission' in the House," the agenda of the meeting read.

The issue polarised political parties as a number of opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha wrote to Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Mr. Bidhuri, while several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members accused Mr. Ali of making disparaging comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "running commentary" when Mr. Bidhuri, the MP from South Delhi, was speaking.

BJP MPs, including Nishikant Dubey, have criticised Mr. Bidhuri's derogatory comments but also accused Mr. Ali of instigating Mr. Bidhuri.

The Speaker had sent all the complaints he had received from the MPs to the Privileges Committee headed by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh.