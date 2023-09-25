HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MP Bidhuri meets party president Nadda

There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting

September 25, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Videograb: Sansad TV via PTI

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Videograb: Sansad TV via PTI

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, under flak for using derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, met the ruling party president J.P. Nadda on September 25.

Mr. Bidhuri met Mr. Nadda at the BJP headquarters, days after he was issued a show-cause notice by the party for his remarks.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

Amid demand by several Opposition parties that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against him, many BJP MPs have written to the Chair, alleging that Mr. Ali “instigated” Mr. Bidhuri and seeking probe into his utterances as well.

Related Topics

national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.