HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

77th Independence Day live updates | PM Modi to deliver his tenth address at Red Fort

There is a mood of anticipation around the annual showpiece event that he has used to present his government report card

August 15, 2023 06:19 am | Updated 06:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
SPG personnel stand guard to keep vigil at rampart, during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming 77th Independence Day celebration, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

SPG personnel stand guard to keep vigil at rampart, during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming 77th Independence Day celebration, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday, August 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering his 10th consecutive Independence Day address - also his last before 2024 Lok Sabha polls - with a mood of anticipation around the annual showpiece event that he has used to present his government’s report card and unveil flagship schemes.

There is a view that the Prime Minister may choose to chart the country’s journey on his watch in various sectors since 2014 and outline his vision for the years ahead, something he has done in previous addresses as well.

Experts will also be looking for political messages in the address. Mr. Modi has mostly refrained from launching any direct political attack on Opposition parties in his Independence Day addresses but has often stressed on the governance changes his dispensation has ushered in after a spell of “corruption” and policy paralysis.

India’s rising global stature, new energy and purpose in pushing forward the country’s development journey and increasing self-confidence of its population have been among the key themes of his speeches that have also highlighted the country’s embrace of firm security and foreign policy doctrines guided solely by the national interest.

Read the full text of President Droupadi Murmu address to the nation
  • August 15, 2023 00:44
    Very inspiring: PM Modi hails President Murmu’s address to nation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, saying it was very inspiring and presented a vision for all-round progress in the times to come.

    “A very inspiring address by Rashtrapati Ji, outlining India’s developmental strides and presenting a vision for all-round progress in the times to come,” Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

    In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Murmu on Monday said that despite having diverse identities, all Indians are equal citizens with equal opportunities, rights and duties, and urged the people to move forward with the spirit of harmony and brotherhood.

    She stressed that their identity as “citizens of India” is above all other identities of caste, creed, language and region.

  • August 15, 2023 00:43
    Indian mission in UK marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

    The Indian High Commission in London commemorated Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Monday with a special photographic exhibition and musical and poetic tributes to the sacrifices and resilience shown by people during India’s Partition in August 1947.

    The solemn gathering of community leaders and Indian diaspora members recounted some of the painful memories of the past and observed a minute’s silence to commemorate the day of remembrance, a day before the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

    “Our joy and our celebration in independence were always a somewhat mixed one because that independence came at a very heavy human price,” said Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami in his address to the gathering.

    “It came at the price of what people of that generation could not expect, and indeed could not believe, that it would be possible that independence would happen with a division of our own homes, and that villages, towns in both the east and the west of India would celebrate freedom as refugees; as people displaced for no fault of their own except for the fact that they had miraculously become citizens on the wrong side of the border. That is a very unique and tragic story of one of the largest displacements in human history,” he said.

    The High Commissioner said the mission’s Remembrance Day was conceived as a memorial exercise to reflect upon the poignant history of this mass displacement and learn some lessons with “one moment of pause” before we celebrate India’s independence.

    A violin recital of ‘Vande Mataram’ and poetry renditions by British Indian filmmaker Lalit Mohan Joshi from the works of pre-Partition author Dr Gautam Sachdev was followed by some uplifting ghazal recitals by Dr Hilal Fareed of the Royal College of Surgeons.

    The gathering included diaspora members now in their 90s, who were teenagers at the time of Partition, including Shakuntala Kaushal and Brij Mohan Gupta.

    The memorial event, held in the Gandhi Hall of India House, concluded with the Indian National Anthem before moving to the Nehru Hall for a tour of the photographic exhibition tracing the history of the Partition.

  • August 14, 2023 21:40
    Independence Day | 954 police personnel awarded medals

    Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, As many as 954 police personnel from across the country have been awarded Police Medals.

    The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to one member of the CRPF personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229 personnel, the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) has been awarded to 82 and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) to 642 officers.

    For majority of the 230 Gallantry Awards, 125 officers were selected from Left Wing Extremism–affected areas; 71 from the Jammu and Kashmir region and 11 from the North East region for their service and gallant action. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 28 are from the CRPF; 33 from Maharashtra, 55 are from Jammu and Kashmir police, 24 from Chhattisgarh, 22 are from Telangana and 18 from Andhra Pradesh and remaining from other States and Union Territories and CAPFs.

    The PPMG and PMG was awarded for conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The PPM was awarded for a special distinguished record in police service, and the police medal for meritorious service was awarded for service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

  • August 14, 2023 21:39
    ADGP Amalraj, IG Bhavaneeswari get President’s Medal, 19 officers chosen for Police Medal

    Twenty-one police officers from Tamil Nadu have been selected for medals announced by the Centre on the occasion of Independence Day.

    According to a press release from the Director-General of Police’s office, two officers had been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. They are: A. Amalraj, Additional Director-General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, and K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector-General of Police, West Zone, Coimbatore.

    Nineteen officers have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Services. They are: S. Aravind, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Section-I, Greater Chennai Police (GCP); N. Stephen Jesubatham, Superintendent of Police, Dharmapuri; P. Thangadurai, SP, Ramanathapuram; S. Anantharaman, ACP, City Crime Branch, GCP; N. Balasubramanian, DSP, Anti-Land Grabbing Special Cell, Kallakurichi; H. Krishnamoorthy, DSP, Special Branch CID, Chennai; T. Mathiyazhagan, ASP, Headquarters, Perambalur; J. Raju, DSP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Thanjavur; S. Sankaralingam, ACP, Intelligence Section, GCP; E. Elangovan Jennings, Inspector of Police, Crime Branch CID, Organised Crime Unit, Tiruchi City; M. Ravindran, Inspector, Special Intelligence Unit, CID, Tirunelveli; A. Siva Ananth, Inspector, Maduravoyal Police Station; T. Thirumalai Kolunthu, Inspector, Tamil Nadu Police Academy; S. Muthumalai, Inspector, Special Branch, Tiruppur; M. Pugalmaran, Inspector, Intelligence Section, Coimbatore City; R. Kamalakannan, Inspector, G-5 Secretariat Colony Police Station, GCP; T. Mariappan, sub-inspector, Special Branch CID, Chennai; ; S. Thanabalan, sub-inspector, Tamil Nadu Commando Force, Chennai; and S. Shanbagavalli, sub-inspector, Special Branch CID, Chennai.

  • August 14, 2023 21:38
    CRPF officer to receive the lone President’s Police Medal for Gallantry this Independence Day 

    A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer is the lone recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) announced on the eve of Independence Day on Monday.

    The PPMG was announced for Assistant Commandant Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, from Manipur. The PPMG is awarded for conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

    This is Mr. Singh’s second PPMG. He has also won six Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

    Mr. Singh was awarded the PPMG for an operation in June 2020 in the Kashmir Valley when he killed an alleged terrorist in a “daring room intervention”.

    A total of 954 police personnel have been awarded police medals. The PMG has been awarded to 229 personnel, the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 82 personnel and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) to 642 personnel.

    Of the 230 gallantry awards announced on Monday, 125 are for personnel deployed in the Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 71 from the Jammu and Kashmir region, and 11 from the northeast region.

    Among the gallantry award recipients, 28 are from the CRPF, 33 from the Maharashtra Police, 55 from the J&K Police, 24 from the Chhattisgarh Police, 22 from the Telangana Police and 18 from the Andhra Pradesh Police. The remaining are from the other States and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

    Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel — sub-inspector Anurag Ranjan, head constable Abdul Hamid Rather, and constables Amarjeet Singh and Navjot Singh — were awarded the PMG for averting an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in November 2020. The gunfight at an altitude of 13,500 feet in Kupwara lasted more than four hours. A constable, Sudip Sarkar, was killed in the incident.

  • August 14, 2023 21:22
    Our armed forces will give befitting reply to anyone trying to cast an evil eye on India: Rajnath

    India has always been a peace-loving nation, but will not spare those with “ill intention or hostility”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, amid the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh and Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism.

    On the eve of the 77th Independence Day, he also said the government is making all efforts to equip the armed forces with the latest weapons and training to meet future challenges.

    “We not only seek peace but also express our commitment to peace through our actions. But at the same time, we are also very clear that if anyone dares to look at us with ill intention or hostility, our forces will give a befitting reply,” he said.

    The defence minister made the remarks in a message to soldiers. The message was aired on All India Radio.

    Highlighting the role of soldiers in maintaining India’s sovereignty, Singh said, the nation stands with its gallant soldiers who protect the borders by putting their lives at stake without bothering for their comforts and facilities.

    “The armed forces can give their best only when they are provided with the best equipment and training. These steps boost the morale of the soldiers, help them overcome challenges and emerge victorious,” he said.

    “Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is leaving no stone unturned to provide the military with world-class equipment and training, so that the country can overcome all future challenges,” he said.

    Singh noted that new branches and trades are being created according to the new emerging needs.

    The defence minister expressed the nation’s gratitude for the soldiers.

    “On this occasion of 77th Independence Day, whether you are standing on the snowy peaks of Kargil where there is lack of oxygen..., whether you are in a submarine in the deep sea, whether you are standing in the hot desert of Thar, or whether you are standing in the middle of evergreen forests in the north-east of India, wherever you are, I want to say that you all reside in the hearts of 140 crore Indians,” he said.

    The defence minister pointed out that the long-pending demand of the armed forces for the ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme was fulfilled by the government as soon as it came to power in 2014.

    “The scheme has been revised this year and an amount of Rs 8,413 crore has been paid to more than 17 lakh pensioners,” he said.

    On the growing role of women in the armed forces, he said several concrete steps have been taken to make the military an equitable and a better working place for women.

    “The Indian Army has inducted women officers into the artillery regiment for the first time this year. The commissioning of women officers in the artillery regiment is a great testimony to the steps being taken by our government towards gender equality in the Army,” Singh said.

    “Our government has taken a historic step to get the talented daughters of the country admitted to Sainik Schools. Today, more than 1,600 girls are obtaining education in various Sainik Schools nationwide,” he said.

    This would further increase the participation of brave daughters in the defence of the nation and they would achieve greater heights in the times to come,” he added.

  • August 14, 2023 21:19
    Independence Day speech by PM Modi will be his last from ramparts of Red Fort: Mamata

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 14 asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech this year will be his last as prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

    Ms. Banerjee, while speaking at a pre-Independence Day programme organised by the TMC at Behala, also proclaimed that opposition bloc INDIA will soon take the field, adding “khela hobe (we will play)“.

    ‘Khela hobe’ was a slogan that the ruling TMC had coined during the 2021 assembly poll campaign.

    “Modiji’s Independence Day speech on August 15 will be his last speech as prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort,” Ms. Banerjee said.

    The chief minister also asserted that she believes that opposition bloc INDIA, of which the Trinamool Congress is a member, will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    “INDIA bloc will decimate the BJP across the country. In Bengal, the TMC will decisively defeat the saffron party,” she said.

    Ms. Banerjee indicated that she does not harbour prime ministerial ambitions, stating that “Bengal does not want ‘Kursi’ (political position), it wants to dislodge the BJP ‘Sarkar’”.

    The TMC supremo also alleged that there are corruption charges against the BJP government at the Centre, citing the Rafale aircraft purchase and demonetisation of high-value notes among “suspect” deals.

    “In Bengal, there have been a few instances of corruption against which we have taken immediate steps. However, the central government has several corruption allegations against it, be it the Rafale jet deal or demonetisation of Rs 2,000 notes,” Ms. Banerjee said.

  • August 14, 2023 21:17
    18 Delhi Police personnel get President’s police medal on Independence Day

    Eighteen Delhi Police personnel have been awarded the President’s police medals on Independence Day, officials said on Monday.

    Three personnel received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 15 got the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, they said.

    According to police, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sharat Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahesh Batra, and ACP Manju Lata have been awarded the police medal for distinguished service.

    Joint CP Sindhu Pillai, Additional CP Mangesh Kashyap, ACPs Virender Kumar, Kamlesh Dayal, Suman Bala, Kamlesh Kumari, inspectors Bishan Dass, Kawaljeet Singh, sub-inspectors Rakesh Kumar, Mukesh Devi, H Thangkholal, assistant sub-inspectors Manjeet Kumar, Babita, Radhey Shyam Meena, and Rakesh Kumar got the police medal for meritorious service, they said.

    According to the police statement, Sinha was assigned the additional charge of the DCP/Election Cell for over eight years.

    The Election Commission of India selected him for a special award for security management in connection with the national awards for Best Electoral Awards, 2015 for his devotion, commitment, professionalism and excellent work in ensuring the peaceful completion of the Assembly elections in 2015, police said.

    Batra developed several important intranet-based applications. He was also associated with developing mobile applications to trace stolen vehicles and help senior citizens, they said.

    Lata took part in the All India Police Games several times and won back-to-back four gold medals. Overall, she won 73 medals in different sports events/activities, they said.

    During Pillai’s tenure at the vigilance branch of Delhi Police, the Vigilance WhatsApp helpline number was started, the statement said.

    She was also an active member of the committee formed by the Central Vigilance Commissioner to look into the implementation aspects of the suggestions made by the general public during Vigilance Awareness Week, 2020, to improve vigilance activities in the nation, police said.

    Elaborating on the efficiency of the officers, police said Bala was posted in crime against women (CAW) cells and reconciled most of the matrimonial disputes through counselling. According to police, Kamlesh Kumari played a pivotal role in several anti-terrorist operations while cracking down on espionage rings, and drug traffickers.

  • August 14, 2023 21:17
    Economic empowerment of women strengthens their position in family and society: President Murmu

    Noting that economic empowerment of women strengthens their position in family and society, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday wished women in the country to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life.

    In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, the President said women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country and are enhancing the nation’s pride.

    “Today our women have made their special place in many such fields in which their participation was unimaginable a few decades ago,” she said.

    Highlighting the role of women freedom fighters such as Matangini Hazra, Kanaklata Baruah, Kasturba Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali and Sucheta Kriplani, Murmu said they have set inspiring ideals for all future generations of women to serve the nation and the society with self-confidence.

    “I am happy to note that the economic empowerment of women is being given special focus in our country. Economic empowerment strengthens the position of women in the family and society.

    “I urge all fellow citizens to give priority to women empowerment. I would like our sisters and daughters to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. Development of women was among the ideals of our freedom struggle,” she said.

    India is the mother of democracy and since ancient times it had democratic institutions functioning at the grassroots, the President said, but long years of colonial rule wiped them out.

    With India’s Independence began the era of foreign rulers withdrawing from many colonies, and colonialism drew close to its end, she said.

    “What is special about our freedom struggle is not only the fact that its objective was achieved but also how it was fought. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and a galaxy of extraordinary visionary leaders, our national movement was animated by a unique set of ideals,” Murmu said.

    Gandhi and other leaders re-kindled the soul of India and helped the nation rediscover its civilisational values, she said.

    “Following India’s shining example, ‘truth and non-violence’, the cornerstone of our resistance, has been successfully employed in many political struggles around the world,” Murmu said.

    The President said along with economic growth, human-development-concerns have also been accorded high priority.

    Talking about the National Education Policy, she said it “has started making a difference. From my interactions with students as well as educationists at various levels, I gather that the learning process has become more flexible.” Terming it a “visionary policy” aimed at merging ancient values with modern skills, the President said the National Education Policy 2020 will bring in unprecedented changes in the education sector over the years, leading to a great transformation of the nation.

    She said India’s economic progress is powered by the dreams of its people, particularly the young generation for whom limitless opportunities have opened up.

    “From start-ups to sports, our youth have explored new horizons of excellence,” she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.