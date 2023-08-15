Independence Day | CM Stalin seeks transfer of Education to State list

August 15, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday called for transferring the subject ‘Education‘ back to the State List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution saying only this would help abolish centralised examinations such as the NEET.

Education, originally a state subject, was moved to the Concurrent List by the Indira Gandhi government during the Emergency.

Hoisting the national flag at Fort St. George, Chennai, on Independence Day, Mr. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government would constitute a welfare board to benefit workers attached to service providers such as Ola, Uber, Swiggy, and Zomato, among others.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme would be expanded to all State-run schools across Tamil Nadu from August 25, he said.

The monthly pension for freedom fighters and their family members would be increased from ₹10,000 to ₹11,000. The Tamil Nadu government would implement a programme to train 10,000 ex-servicemen to aid them get employment. About 55,000 vacancies in various government departments would be filled up during the ongoing financial year.

Mr Stalin said, the Kalaignar Centenary Park would be established over 6.09 acre land on Cathedral Road at a cost of ₹25 crore.

On the occasion, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani received the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar Award’ from the Chief Minister. W.B. Vasanth Kandasamy, Professor in the School of Computer Science and Engineering at Vellore Institute of Technology with over 50 years of research in transdisciplinary mathematical modelling and teaching experience, received the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award.

M. Muthamilselvi of Chengalpattu district, who scaled the Mount Everest on May 23, was conferred with the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise.