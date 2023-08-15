On I-Day, CJI announces plan to expand Supreme Court with 27 additional courts and 51 judges’ chambers

August 15, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on August 15 announced a plan to expand the Supreme Court with 27 additional courts and 51 judges’ chambers.

Currently, the Supreme Court has 16 courtrooms and two registrar courts. Its judicial strength is 32.

In his address at the 76th Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court lawns, Chief Justice Chandrachud said an “overhaul” of the court infrastructure was necessary on a priority basis to make courts more accessible and inclusive. The top judge said the emphasis of the new project would be on modernising the judicial infrastructure.

“We plan to expand the Supreme Court by constructing a new building to accommodate 27 additional courts, 51 judges’ chambers, 4 Registrar Court Rooms, 16 Registrar Chambers, and other requisite facilities for lawyers and litigants. This expansion is proposed in two phases,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

The Chief Justice’s speech did not confine itself to just an announcement of the infrastructure projects.

Chief Justice Chandrachud also spoke on the important role judiciary plays in ensuring that “institutions of governance function within the defined constitutional limits”.

He also highlighted that courts provide a “safe democratic space for individuals to seek protection of their rights and liberties”.

“The Supreme Court particularly has been the vanguard of institutional governance by enhancing access to justice and promoting constitutional values. The past 76 years suggest that the history of the Indian judiciary is the history of the daily life struggles of the Indian people. If our history teaches us anything, it is this – that no matter is big or small for the courts,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed a gathering of judges, lawyers and the public.

The Chief Justice said that by examining and delivering judgments on disputes and grievances, the courts were merely performing their plain constitutional duty.

Elaborating on the expansion of the Supreme Court through the proposed two-phase project, the CJI said in the first stage, the court museum and annexe building would be demolished to construct a new building with 15 courtrooms, judges’ chambers, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) library, offices for the SCBA and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAoRA) office-bearers, canteen, women lawyers bar room and other facilities.

In the next phase, some of the portion of the existing court complex would be demolished for the construction of the second part of the new building to accommodate 12 courtrooms, judges’ chambers, registrar courts, and lounge for SCBA and SCAoRA.

“The new building will reflect the constitutional aspirations, beliefs, and priorities of the Indian people, in addition to providing a space which facilitates access to justice,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.