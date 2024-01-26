President’s open buggy returns to ceremonial duty after 40 years

January 26, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - New Delhi

On Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron travelled from Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremonial procession in a colonial era open horse-drawn buggy. This Presidential carriage has returned for Republic Day celebrations after 40 years. It replaces the limousine.

The black carriage with gold rims, was drawn by six-horses. The interiors are red velvet with the Ashoka chakra embossed.

During British rule, the buggy was used for ceremonial purposes by the Viceroy of India. It was also used to travel around the presidential estate.

Accompanying the buggy, were the President’s Bodyguard mounted on magnificent Bay and Dark Bay horses. The President’s Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.

Two standards

This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the ‘Angrakshak’ have completed 250 Years of service since their raising in 1773. The Regiment is once again carrying its two Standards presented by the President, last year on November 16. It is the only Regiment which is permitted two Standards.

The President’s Bodyguard is a unique ‘Airborne Cavalry Regiment and distinct amongst all Regiments not only in India, but also in the whole world, as it performs a multitude of roles.

It carries out mounted ceremonial duties involving The President. The bodyguard officers and troops are excellent horsemen, trained tankmen and paratroopers. The Regiment has always volunteered to the call of arms.

The Regiment maintains stringent physical standards by ensuring that only the fittest men above 6 feet are enrolled. To match the build of these fine troopers, the Horses too are of a minimum height of 15.2 hands, the tallest held by any mounted unit in the country.

Imposing steeds

These magnificent horses of the President’s Bodyguard are bred by the Remount Veterinary Corps of the Indian Army, and are supported by 44 Military Veterinary Hospital, presently commanded by Colonel Neeraj Gupta.

The ceremonial escort under the Commandant is made up of two groups, one in front of the President’s Buggy and one in the rear. The Nishaan Toli’ carrying the National Flag and two Nishaans of the Regiment is in the centre.

Priyanka Chhetry, in her book President’s Body Guards, explains “The ceremonial coaches - one Victoria and the luggage coach are parked in a dedicated garage in the mechanical transport (MT) area in the PBG lines. The other Victoria and the hunting coach are on display in the recently-built Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.”

She writes: “The coaches have had a chequered run at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The coaches are a viceregal legacy. Soon after Partition, the last adjutant of the pre-Independence GGBG and the first commandant of the GGBG, Pakistan, Major Sahibzada Mohammad Yakub Khan, came to Delhi to divide the assets of the pre-Independence GGBG with his Indian counterpart, Major Thakur Govind Singh. The experience was recorded by Govind Singh.”