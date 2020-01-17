President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17 rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, sources said. The rejection came soon after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the President on Friday morning.

Mukesh Singh had filed the mercy petition a few days ago.

Also Read Chronology of events in Nirbhaya case

The Delhi L-G had sent the mercy petition of Mukesh to the Home Ministry on Thursday, a day after the Delhi government recommended its rejection.

The four convicts - Mukesh Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m. in Tihar Jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

However, the Delhi government had informed the High Court during a hearing that the execution of the convicts will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea had been filed by Mukesh.