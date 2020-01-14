Nirbhaya case: Mukesh Singh files mercy plea before President

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a mercy plea before the President on Tuesday, Tihar Prison authorities said.

Mukesh Singh filed the mercy plea with President Ram Nath Kovind on a day his curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Moves HC against death warrant

One of the four Nirbhaya gang rape convicts, who are scheduled to be hanged on January 22, moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for setting aside the death warrant issued by a trial court.

The plea of convict Mukesh Singh is listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal.

The petition, filed through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeks setting aside of the January 7 order issuing warrant of his execution.

The plea also states that on Tuesday he also moved mercy petitions before the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the President of India.