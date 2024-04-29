GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delaying Anantnag polls will harm ECI’s credibility: CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami

He said that certain parties which are not fighting elections, were hatching a conspiracy to reschedule election, citing the poor state of the Mughal road area 

April 29, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, former MLA from Jammu and Kashmir. File

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, former MLA from Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M.Y. Tarigami on Monday warned against postponing the election for the Anantnag-Baramulla constituency, saying that such a step will “harm the electoral process in J&K as well as the credibility of Election Commission of India”.

“Some parties have requested the ECI to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri seat. I feel this is a baseless demand. Such steps will harm the electoral process in J&K and the credibility of the ECI,” Mr. Tarigami said.

Also Read | J&K’s Anantnag seat slips into political drama ahead of polls

He said the BJP and some parties, which are not fighting elections, were hatching a conspiracy to reschedule election, citing the poor state of the Mughal road area. 

The ECI recently sought a report from J&K Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer following separate representations made by the BJP, the J&K Apni Party, and the J&K Peoples Conference “to defer polls due to bad weather conditions and closure of the Mughal road”.

Anantnag is set to vote on scheduled for May 7.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.