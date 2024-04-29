Delaying Anantnag polls will harm ECI’s credibility: CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami

April 29, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M.Y. Tarigami on Monday warned against postponing the election for the Anantnag-Baramulla constituency, saying that such a step will “harm the electoral process in J&K as well as the credibility of Election Commission of India”.

“Some parties have requested the ECI to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri seat. I feel this is a baseless demand. Such steps will harm the electoral process in J&K and the credibility of the ECI,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He said the BJP and some parties, which are not fighting elections, were hatching a conspiracy to reschedule election, citing the poor state of the Mughal road area.

The ECI recently sought a report from J&K Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer following separate representations made by the BJP, the J&K Apni Party, and the J&K Peoples Conference “to defer polls due to bad weather conditions and closure of the Mughal road”.

Anantnag is set to vote on scheduled for May 7.