Village defence guard member killed in shootout with militants in Jammu’s Udhampur: Police

April 28, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - JAMMU

A member of the Village Defence Guards (VDG), armed civilians manning villages in border areas in J&K to ward off militants attacks, was killed in an exchange of fire with militants in Jammu’s Udhampur on April 28.

A police spokesman said a face-off ensued between a police party and a group of hiding terrorists at Chochru Gala heights around 07:45 a.m. in Udhampur. “One VDG member of the J&K Police was injured in the initial exchange of fire,” the police said.

The injured VDG member later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The victim was identified as Mohammad Shareef, 48, son of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Lower Ponar, Basantgarh, Udhampur.

“More reinforcement has already reached the spot and the whole area has been cordoned off,” the police said.

The Army on April 26 trained the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in weapon handling and firing in Poonch’s Mendhar, Harni and Jaran wali Gali areas of the Poonch. The training came in the wake of a killing of the brother of an Army jawan by militants in Rajouri’s Thanamandi area.

The authorities have revived Village Defence Committees (VDCs), renamed as VDG, after militants attacked a village in Rajouri’s Dagri area in 2023, killing seven civilians. These VDCs came into being in 1995 in 10 districts of the Jammu region of J&K, at the peak of militancy and attacks on members of minority communities. The decline of militancy in the Jammu region led to disbanding of VDCs and the volunteers were asked to submit weapons to local police stations.

Official figures suggested around 26,567 locals were recruited into VDCs in the Jammu region. However, the VDC’s came under the cloud of scrutiny after 160 criminal cases, involving VDC members, were filed in the Jammu region.