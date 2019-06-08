Politics live: Sambangi China Appala Naidu sworn-in as pro-tem Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly

Andhra Pradesh

Sambangi China Appala Naidu sworn-in as pro-tem Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly

YSRCP MLA Sambangi China Appala Naidu was sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered the oath.

As the pro-tem Speaker, Mr. Naidu will administer the oath of all the newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan Mohan Reddy assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge at his designated chamber at the Secretariat at 8.39 a.m. Senior bureaucrats, Secretariat staff and other leaders welcomed him amid Vedic chants by pundits. He, along with Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, is scheduled to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Cabinet Ministers at the Secretariat later in the day.

The Chief Minister affixed his signature on orders related to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Anantapur expressway and journalist health scheme. As promised earlier, Mr. Jagan hiked the salaries of ASHA workers from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000.

As he took charge, the BJP reminds him of the action to be taken on the 'sand mafia' in the State on Twitter. "In the name of free sand, benamis of Chandrababu Naidu amassed crores of rupees selling sand illegally. Everyone involved in this should be inquired and punished," tweeted BJP State president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana.

Thrissur, Kerala

PM Modi reaches Guruvayur to offer prayers at Lord Krishna temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for Guruvayur temple in Kerala. He was seen off by Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Vice Admiral Anil Chawla, chief of the Southern Naval Command. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Guruvayur in Thrissur, Kerala on Saturday morning to offer prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple.

PM Modi left Kochi at 9.20 a.m and his helicopter landed at Sree Krishna College ground near here at 9.50 a.m.

The PM reached here in a special naval helicopter from the Kochi naval airport.

After an hour-long ‘darshan’ at the temple, the PM will address a party meeting — Abhinandan Sabha — being organised by the BJP Kerala State committee.

This will be Mr. Modi’s first public meeting after assuming the chair of the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term.

He arrived in Kochi late on Friday night and was received at the naval airport by Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and State Devaswam Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

He stayed at the Government Guest House in Kochi.

