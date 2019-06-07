Tight security for Modi’s visit to Guruvayur

The police have set up fool-proof security arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Guruvayur on Saturday.

The Prime Minister, who will reach the Sree Krishna College ground at 9.45 a.m., will visit the Sreekrishna temple at 10.10 a.m. He will be welcomed by Guruvayur Devaswom authorities with poorna kumba. Mr. Modi will offer thulabharam with lotus flowers. Around 111 kg of flowers have been arranged for this. He will spend around one hour at the temple.

Mr. Modi will address the people at a public meeting at the Sree Krishna School ground, Guruvayur. He will return to Kochi by helicopter by 12.15 p.m. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan will accompany him.

The Prime Minster will stay in Room 1 at Sreevalsam Guest House. He had stayed in the room before when he visited Guruvayur as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narasimha Rao had also stayed in this room.

Around 1,500 police personnel, along with 100 women police personnel, shadow police, bomb squad and dog squad have been deployed for the security of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Curbs on darshan

There will be restrictions for devotees from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday for temple darshan. There will be traffic restrictions on the Choondal-Guruavayur road and West Nada-Mammiyur road.