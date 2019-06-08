Maldives confers highest civilian honour on Narendra Modi

In a gesture of goodwill, showing Male’s regard for the Indian Prime Minister, the Maldivian government honoured Narendra Modi with ‘The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen’, the highest honour conferred by Male on foreign dignitaries.
Meanwhile, even as the countries discuss possible cooperation in cricket, Mr. Modi presented President Solih, a cricket enthusiast himself, with a cricket bat signed by the Indian team currently playing the World Cup series in England.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor