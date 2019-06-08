National

Maldives confers highest civilian honour on Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint press conference with Maldivian President Mohamed Solih in Male on June 8, 2019. Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint press conference with Maldivian President Mohamed Solih in Male on June 8, 2019. Twitter/@PMOIndia  

more-in

The visit is aimed at further cementing ties with the Indian Ocean archipelago.

In a gesture of goodwill, showing Male’s regard for the Indian Prime Minister, the Maldivian government honoured Narendra Modi with ‘The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen’, the highest honour conferred by Male on foreign dignitaries.

Meanwhile, even as the countries discuss possible cooperation in cricket, Mr. Modi presented President Solih, a cricket enthusiast himself, with a cricket bat signed by the Indian team currently playing the World Cup series in England.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 5:46:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/narendra-modi-arrives-in-maldives-on-first-foreign-visit-after-re-election/article27697121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY