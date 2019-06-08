Maldives confers highest civilian honour on Narendra Modi

In a gesture of goodwill, showing Male’s regard for the Indian Prime Minister, the Maldivian government honoured Narendra Modi with ‘The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen’, the highest honour conferred by Male on foreign dignitaries.

Meanwhile, even as the countries discuss possible cooperation in cricket, Mr. Modi presented President Solih, a cricket enthusiast himself, with a cricket bat signed by the Indian team currently playing the World Cup series in England.