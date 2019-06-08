Jagan Mohan Reddy assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge at his designated chamber at the Secretariat at 8.39 a.m. on Saturday. Senior bureaucrats, Secretariat staff and other leaders welcomed him amid Vedic chants by pundits. He, along with Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, is scheduled to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Cabinet Ministers at the Secretariat later in the day.

The Chief Minister affixed his signature on orders related to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Anantapur expressway and journalist health scheme. As promised earlier, Mr. Jagan hiked the salaries of ASHA workers from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000. The State has given consent to the Anantapur Greenfield Expressway, which is expected to link the State capital to Rayalaseema and reduce the distance by 100 km. The third order was on renewal of journalist health insurance. Later, Mr. Jagan had a brief meeting with Secretariat staff and spoke to the Secretaries of all departments.

The CM, after entering his chambers at Secretariat, wrote on Twitter: “With God’s and your blessings, I will fulfil your aspirations and live up to your expectations.”

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stepped into his new office at the Secretariat today, at the auspicious time of 8:39am. God bless his tenure. pic.twitter.com/myqHOlfrhs — Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 8, 2019

He is scheduled to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Protem Speaker Sambangi China Appalanaidu at 11.15 a.m. in the presence of the Governor. The ceremony of the 25 Cabinet Ministers is scheduled at 11.42 a.m.