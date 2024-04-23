GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM should never have made statements that spread communal hatred: SAD chief on Modi’s Rajasthan speech

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on April 21, the Prime Minister had said the Congress plans to give people’s hard-earned money and valuables to ‘infiltrators’ and ‘those who have more children’

April 23, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on April 22 condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on 'redistribution of wealth' made at a poll rally in Rajasthan, saying he should never have made such a statement which spread "communal hatred".

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, the Prime Minister had said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

He had said, "Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children".

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Mr. Badal said that he should never have made statements that "spread communal hatred, mutual suspicion and venom among people of our own country".

Speaking to reporters in Jalandhar, Mr. Badal said the country's prime minister is the prime minister of all.

"Be it rich, poor, Hindu, Christian or Muslim. The country's prime minister should not make such a statement. I also want to urge the BJP that this country is of all and all religions," he said.

The Congress on Monday accused him of attempting to create communal polarisation for electoral gains and complained to the Election Commission seeking action against him for his remarks, alleging they were "divisive", "malicious" and targeted a particular religious community.

