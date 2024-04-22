GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Commission declines to comment on PM Modi’s Rajasthan ‘hate speech’

PM Modi in his speech suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims

April 22, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bow and an arrow during a public meeting in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya for the Lok Sabha polls, in Banswara on April 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bow and an arrow during a public meeting in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya for the Lok Sabha polls, in Banswara on April 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on Monday declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan.

"We decline comment," a poll panel spokesperson said on queries related to the prime minister's speech on Sunday in Banswara.

Mr. Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

In his remarks in Rajasthan, Mr. Modi had said, ”Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country’s assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children”.

Following the speech, the Congress dared Mr. Modi to show one paragraph in its manifesto where it talked about redistributing wealth to the Muslim community. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, said the Prime Minister had delivered the “hate speech” after realising that the INDIA block had won the first round.

Mr. Kharge alleged that lying for power and making baseless allegations about opponents were the values of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party combine that Mr. Modi has imbibed.

PM has called a ‘spade a spade’: BJP

After the Opposition termed his remarks at a poll rally in Rajasthan as communally divisive, the BJP asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a spade a spade and has echoed people’s sentiments.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters that the Opposition is in pain as Mr. Modi has showed them the mirror about its past.

His remarks have resonated with people as for the Opposition INDIA bloc those who have illegally entered the country are more important than citizens if they happen to be Muslims, he alleged.

