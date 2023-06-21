HamberMenu
Live

PM Modi’s U.S. visit Day 2 Live updates

June 21, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 via video message, in New York, USA on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 via video message, in New York, USA on June 21. | Photo Credit: ANI

PM Modi arrived in New York on June 20 on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the U.S. The Prime Minister led the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21 and will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Mr. Modi for an official state visit to the White House, which will include a state dinner, on June 22. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the U.S. Congress on Thursday.

  • June 21, 2023 19:30
    PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as ‘truly universal’ and ‘free from copyrights’

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday described Yoga as “truly universal” and “free from copyrights and patents” as he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

    Click here to read the live updates of International Day of Yoga led by PM Modi

  • June 21, 2023 19:29
    PM Modi all set to depart for Washington DC

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a series of engagements in New York and Washington on the second day of his state visit to the US.

    Mr. Modi will take part in the following events on Wednesday:

    - He will lead the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters.

    - Mr. Modi will depart for Washington DC.

    - In the U.S. capital, Mr. Modi will attend ‘Skilling for Future Event’ at National Science Foundation.

    - U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and Mr. Modi will visit the National Science Foundation.

    - The prime minister will attend business meetings.

    - U.S. First Lady Jill Biden to host media preview for state dinner.

    - U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will receive Prime Minister Modi at the White House.

    - Mr. Modi will have a private engagement at the White House.

    - U.S. President Biden and First Lady Jill will host Mr. Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House.

    PTI
