PM Modi’s U.S. visit Day 2 Live updates

June 21, 2023 19:29

PM Modi all set to depart for Washington DC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a series of engagements in New York and Washington on the second day of his state visit to the US.

Mr. Modi will take part in the following events on Wednesday:

- He will lead the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters.

- Mr. Modi will depart for Washington DC.

- In the U.S. capital, Mr. Modi will attend ‘Skilling for Future Event’ at National Science Foundation.

- U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and Mr. Modi will visit the National Science Foundation.

- The prime minister will attend business meetings.

- U.S. First Lady Jill Biden to host media preview for state dinner.

- U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will receive Prime Minister Modi at the White House.

- Mr. Modi will have a private engagement at the White House.

- U.S. President Biden and First Lady Jill will host Mr. Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House.