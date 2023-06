International Yoga Day 2023 live updates | PM Modi to lead historic yoga session at U.N. HQ

PM Modi will commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga which will see the participation of top U.N. officials, envoys from across the world and prominent individuals

June 21, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session at the U.N. Headquarters in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga which will see the participation from top U.N. officials, envoys from across the world and prominent individuals.

In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier here, to participate in the yoga celebrations on the occasion.

The U.N. General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations. The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

Track latest updates here: