PM Modi’s U.S. visit LIVE Updates | Narendra Modi lands in New York, to hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden

Every issue of importance for India and the U.S. likely to feature in bilateral dialogue with President Biden: Foreign Secretary
Every global and regional issue that is relevant to India and the U.S. is expected to feature in the bilateral dialogue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold with American President Joe Biden during his upcoming official state visit to the U.S., Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on June 19. Apart from official engagements, Mr. Modi’s visit will include meetings with the Indian diaspora and senior CEOs from the corporate world.
The discussion between the two leaders will also include India’s Presidency of the G20, which will meet here in India at the level of the leaders in September. Mr. Modi’s visit comes at crucial time for South Asia, which is witnessing political instability and conflicts in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar.
