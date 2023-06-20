HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

PM Modi’s U.S. visit LIVE Updates | Narendra Modi lands in New York, to hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden

PM Modi is visiting the U.S. from June 21-24 during which he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

June 20, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington this week will reinforce shared democratic “values” between India and the United States, he said as he left for New York and Washington, and said that the “there is an unprecedented trust” between the two countries today.

Mr. Modi, who is making his sixth visit to the U.S. as Prime Minister, will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden for his first official state visit and said he will meet the U.S. leadership, members of Congress, American CEOs, and members of the Indian-American community during the visit, that will focus on enhancing trade and energy, collaborations in science & technology, education, and health, and is expected to yield a number of agreements on defence ties including deals for jet engines and drones.

  • June 20, 2023 22:52
    Modi-Biden talks to touch five broad areas of significance, says Ambassador Sandhu

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden during their talks are expected to touch on five broad areas of significance – healthcare, technology, renewable energy, education and defence – which would be reflected in the joint statement, India’s envoy to the U.S. has said.

    Mr. Modi has arrived in New York and will lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21.

  • June 20, 2023 22:46
    PM Modi arrives in U.S. on his maiden state visit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on June 20 on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the U.S. during which he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

  • June 20, 2023 19:52
    India and U.S. share democratic values on democracy, diversity: PM Modi ahead of state visit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington this week ​will reinforce shared democratic “values”​ between India and the United States. Mr. Modi will begin his visit to New York with meetings with about 24 “CEOs and Thought leaders” that include Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson and singer Falguni Shah among others.

    PM Modi will also lay flowers at a bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed at the United Nations last year.

    The Hindu Bureau
  • June 20, 2023 19:51
    Every issue of importance for India and the U.S. likely to feature in bilateral dialogue with President Biden: Foreign Secretary

    Every global and regional issue that is relevant to India and the U.S. is expected to feature in the bilateral dialogue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold with American President Joe Biden during his upcoming official state visit to the U.S., Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on June 19. Apart from official engagements, Mr. Modi’s visit will include meetings with the Indian diaspora and senior CEOs from the corporate world.

    The discussion between the two leaders will also include India’s Presidency of the G20, which will meet here in India at the level of the leaders in September. Mr. Modi’s visit comes at crucial time for South Asia, which is witnessing political instability and conflicts in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

    The Hindu Bureau
Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / India-United States

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.