PM Modi’s U.S. visit LIVE Updates | Narendra Modi lands in New York, to hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden

PM Modi is visiting the U.S. from June 21-24 during which he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

June 20, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington this week will reinforce shared democratic “values” between India and the United States, he said as he left for New York and Washington, and said that the “there is an unprecedented trust” between the two countries today.

Mr. Modi, who is making his sixth visit to the U.S. as Prime Minister, will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden for his first official state visit and said he will meet the U.S. leadership, members of Congress, American CEOs, and members of the Indian-American community during the visit, that will focus on enhancing trade and energy, collaborations in science & technology, education, and health, and is expected to yield a number of agreements on defence ties including deals for jet engines and drones.