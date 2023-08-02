HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J&K will break record for tourist arrivals: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1.88 crore tourist arrivals in 2022, the highest number in the past three decades.

August 02, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during a visit to pay obeisance at the Charar-e-Sharief shrine, in Budgam district, on August 1, 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during a visit to pay obeisance at the Charar-e-Sharief shrine, in Budgam district, on August 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Union Territory (UT) was set to break the record for tourist footfall this year.

“Around 1.27 crore tourists have visited J&K so far this year. The figure is much higher than last year. We hope to see record breaking tourist arrivals by the year end,” LG Sinha, who visited the Charar-e-Sharief shrine in Budgam, said.

ALSO READ
J&K will host record 2 crore tourists this year: L-G

J&K recorded 1.88 crore tourist arrivals in 2022, the highest number in the past three decades. “We have been successful in establishing a peaceful and prosperous ecosystem in the UT. This has become possible because of the support and cooperation of the people of J&K,” he said.

The L-G said business’ in Kashmir are functioning throughout the year and educational institutes are running normally. “Nothing is possible without peace. No development is possible unless peace is established. There was a time when small business owners were dealing with great uncertainty. We have left that phase,” the L-G said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / tourism

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.